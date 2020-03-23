DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army is doing what it can to meet the needs of the community during these uncertain times.
“Currently, we are handing out emergency food from our building on South Jared Street,” said captain Brianne Spooner, who works for the local Army, along with her husband, Andrew Spooner.
With regard to the Salvation Army’s food share program, Spooner said they no longer think they can continue that program in a way that protects people, said Spooner.
“That being said, we will continue to serve people through our emergency food pantry for as long as we can from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Spooner.
Last week, the local Salvation Army conducted a “mobile feeding” in lieu of its regular children’s Supper Club program.
“We handed out 58 meals to anyone we found was in need of a meal,” said Spooner.
“The needs in our community are great and we are doing what we can to meet them as we become more aware of them,” said Spooner.
The doors at the Salvation Army are locked and people should call or knock on the door to be served.
She said they are asking people who are in need in DuBois, Falls Creek, Penfield, Troutville and Luthersburg to contact them through their Facebook page or by calling the office at 814-371-5320. If no one is available to take the call, persons are asked to leave a message and they will return the call as soon as possible. The best times to call or reach out are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
“This will help us to be best prepared for helping people,” said Spooner.
The captains also encourage individuals to interact with the DuBois Salvation Army through its Facebook page for general information, prayer requests, Bible study and worship services on Sunday morning.
“While we understand this is a difficult time for people, we are still accepting donations of non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations in order to continue to meet the needs of our community,” said Spooner. “Thank you for your prayers and support during this time.”