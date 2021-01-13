DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army is grateful for every donor who contributed to the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign: Rescue Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal this year was $40,000 and we were able to raise a total of $30,823.69 thanks to our very generous community,” said Captain Andrew Spooner, noting this left them with a difference of $9,176.31.
To help the DuBois Salvation Army offset this difference, people can still donate by mailing in their donation to: The Salvation Army, 119 S. Jared St., DuBois PA 15801.
As a result of the campaign, Spooner said the DuBois Salvation Army was able to help a total of 175 families which equals out to 706 individuals this Christmas with toys and food.
“Already we are seeing an increase in request for food and financial assistance requests so every donation received will stay in DuBois and continue to help others in our community,” said Spooner.
In a press release, The Salvation Army Western PA Division said it raised a total of $2.6 million across 28 counties, reaching nearly 115 percent of the total fundraising goal of $2.3 million.
DuBois was one of seven communities in the Western PA Division who did not reach their goals this year. The other six communities were Altoona, Erie, Homewood, Johnstown, New Kensington, and McKeesport.
“Our Worship and Service Centers that did not reach goal continue to reach out to the community for support through donations, as these donations fund critical programs that feed the hungry and serve youth and seniors all year long,” said Major Raphael Jackson, divisional commander of The Salvation Army Western PA Division.
“We are incredibly grateful for our generous donors who supported the Red Kettle Campaign this year, especially knowing that so many families are experiencing financial hardships during the ongoing pandemic,” said Jackson. “We thank God for the support of our neighbors during the toughest of times, and we will use the funds raised to continue to serve those most in need in our communities, doing the most good. With faith in God, anything is possible. God bless you.”