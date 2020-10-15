DuBOIS — This year, the Salvation Army DuBois Worship and Service Center will host the second annual Turkey Trot 5K race virtually during the month of November to kick off the local Red Kettle Campaign – Rescue Christmas.
“Last year, more than 200 people attended the race, and we hope –during this time of uncertainty –to attract more participants by offering our 5K virtually,” said Captain Brianne K. Spooner. “The need now is greater than ever, and your participation has a direct impact in helping your neighbors who are struggling as there is no quarantine from hunger, from homelessness, or from poverty.”
Registration for those who would like a T-shirt is $20, and registration for those who want to support the race without the added T-shirt benefit is $15. Those interested in registering for this year’s virtual Turkey Trot can visit: salvationarmywpa.org/dubois5k.
Participants are asked to participate and walk or run the 5K this year in a location of their choice during November. They are then asked to submit their time by visiting the following link: https://give.salvationarmy.org/event/use-wpa-2020-dubois-turkey-trot/e301687.
The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign supports families and individuals in need in the local community in the following ways:
- Utility, rental, and food assistance
- Clothing and other basic needs
- Free youth and senior programming
The Salvation Army Western PA Division provided 256,054 meals and 72,118 food boxes during the first three months of the pandemic, equal to 70 percent of the total meals and 50 percent of the total food boxes provided throughout the 12 full months of last fiscal year.
It is estimated that the Salvation Army will serve up to 155 percent more people this year with Christmas assistance — helping to put food on the table, helping to pay their bills, offering a safe place of shelter and warmth, and providing gifts and toys for children.
“Our community’s support of this year’s virtual race will continue to allow us to quickly respond to the changing needs of families and individuals facing tough times,” Captain Spooner said. “Every dollar gives hope to our neighbors in need.”
Celebrating more than 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 127 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org.