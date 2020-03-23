DuBOIS — As the nation moves through the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters face even an even greater risk of coming into contact with someone who has symptoms, so both the DuBois and Sandy Township volunteer fire departments are taking additional precautions.
“Of course, dire emergencies and anything that is immediately life threatening will be responded to as we normally do,” said DuBois Chief Joe Mitchell. “With any of the less urgent calls, we are going to ask the resident or homeowner questions before entering a structure. We will want to find out if they have been sick or traveled outside of the area recently. If any residence is deemed a possible at-risk residence, our firefighters will utilize full respiratory protection and personal equipment protection.”
Chief Bill Beers said Sandy Township is following similar protocols.
“The biggest thing for us is going to be handling any calls on Interstate 80, where we often have to interact pretty much with out-of-town people who have been traveling across I-80 from anywhere, really,” said Beers. “We are going to try to ask questions, at a distance, before we proceed. We will follow with proper procedures to decontaminate apparatus and ourselves after the call.”
Mitchell said the DuBois Fire Department is limiting the number of people who respond to an incident or an investigation if it is not life-threatening.
Both departments have cautioned firefighters who may be within the at-risk pool — those who might be older or have respiratory illnesses, for instance — to not put themselves at risk.
Until further notice, occupancy at all of the fire stations is restricted to to essential operations and those responding to calls only, the fire chiefs said. Gathering for social reasons or non-essential operations is prohibited.
“Everyone has to be extra careful because everyone has to get on an apparatus,” said Beers. “If you have a cold or feel sick in any way, stay home.”