DuBOIS — Work continues to move forward on the consolidation study for Sandy Township and the City of DuBois.
In April, the final contracts for the execution of the consolidation study with the Pennsylvania Economy League were finalized.
At Monday’s township meeting, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the PEL plans to set up web-based interviews with all of the board of the township supervisors and all council members in the city.
The interviews, said Arbaugh, should take about 20 to 30 minutes online. PEL hopes to conduct the interviews next week and they will send Arbaugh some dates and timeframes. Arbaugh will then check with the officials to make sure those dates work for everybody.
“Second thing is the first week of July, they do plan on coming down and interviewing operational staff from both the city and Sandy Township,” said Arbaugh. “I guess they’re waiting for kind of like our phasing here, phasing up in New York, that’s where the consultants are coming from for the interview process.”
At their March 16 meeting, the supervisors agreed to hire the Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct the study. The city approved hiring the firm at its March 19 meeting. The Pennsylvania Economy League was one of two vendors interviewed by the consolidation study committee. A total of four vendors responded to the Requests for Proposals.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum – one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were rejected by Sandy Township residents.