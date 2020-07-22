DuBOIS — The consolidation study for Sandy Township and the City of DuBois is moving right along, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
At Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, Arbaugh said the consolidation committee, made up of representatives from the city and township, had posed several questions concerning consolidation to the Pennsylvania Economy League, which is conducting the study.
Arbaugh said answers to the questions were received by the team and they were emailed to the supervisors on Tuesday.
Though no details were provided about the questions, Arbaugh said they are preliminary findings and questions, but the committee will be putting up consolidation information within the next five weeks on the homepage on the township website.
Arbaugh also said the Pennsylvanian Economy League has set up some additional interviews and are going to be coming to the area on Aug. 5 to interview both Arbaugh and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio about some more specific details.
“They’re (PEL) going to spend another day down here conducting those interviews,” Arbaugh said.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum – one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were rejected by Sandy Township residents.