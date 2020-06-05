DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided an update regarding the consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois at this week’s meeting.
In April, the final contracts for the execution of the consolidation study with the Pennsylvania Economy League were finalized.
Arbaugh said he recently talked with the PEL to make sure it is still on target with the deadlines set up in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They (PEL) explained that they’re a little bit behind, but they definitely anticipate a study ending in the October/November timeframe of 2020,” said Arbaugh. “We’re hopeful to stay on that.”
Arbaugh said the next step in the process of the study is with regard to financial information.
“We’ll have some information on that here in the near future,” said Arbaugh. “Their contractor that’s going to be doing the operations portion, which will be the physical interviews with our operation staff, we’re hoping to get started here in a few weeks. They asked us about meeting with us and we explained we could. So we’ll find out more about that.”
At their March 16 meeting, the supervisors agreed to hire the Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct the study. The city approved hiring the firm at its March 19 meeting. The Pennsylvania Economy League was one of two vendors interviewed by the consolidation study committee. A total of four vendors responded to the Requests for Proposals.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum – one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were rejected by Sandy Township residents.