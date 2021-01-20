DuBOIS — A public meeting to discuss the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation study is expected to be held sometime mid-March, according to information provided by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday's supervisors' meeting.
"The elected officials from both municipalities and the committees have the draft report in their hands," said Arbaugh. "We are working with the consultants on tightening up a few things. We found some errors in the report, just from the numbers standpoint and some other things we just want them to tighten up a little bit."
Arbaugh said the biggest item missing from the draft is a really good executive summary.
"That way, someone who doesn't have the time to read the whole report can pick it up in three or four pages and really get a good idea of what they recommend and some of the highlights of the report," said Arbaugh.
He also noted that officials are in the process of scheduling a large public meeting, with target dates being March 16, March 17 or March 18 at 6 p.m.
"We're looking for a facility currently," said Arbaugh. "Unfortunately, the school district and Penn State are unable to accommodate us, so we are looking diligently for a facility to host this large public presentation, so we have a couple of more ideas out there, but if anybody has any suggestions, we'd be happy to take them."
Arbaugh said it's hard to say how many to expect to attend a public meeting, but they would like to plan for approximately 200 people.
"Maybe we only get 50, but maybe we'll get more," he said. "We want to make sure they're socially distanced perfectly also, so we need a larger forum for this meeting."
"Looking at that, Shawn, with our present condition, and it doesn't look like it's going to improve in the near future, do you think it'd be suggested to have two meetings, one for each community? They'd be smaller, and we do have facilities that could handle that size of people with social distancing," said Supervisor Jim Jeffers.
"I think it makes more sense to have them available via Zoom and telephone," said Supervisors' Chairman Kevin Salandra. "That way, you can have both municipalities there at the same time and answer all the questions."
"Yes, that's what we were going to offer, also, other means," said Arbaugh. "We'll definitely have a phone call. We'll definitely have a Zoom. And obviously, sometimes it doesn't work as good for whatever reason, but that way, anybody that is nervous to attend can still attend. As soon as we get a firm date on a location, we're going to try working with Jeff Tech on how to stream it through Facebook Live."
"There may be some people that would want to attend that would be scared off because of probably a lack of social distancing, and they may not be familiar with the modern utilities of calling into a meeting," said Jeffers.
"It's dialing in a phone number. It shouldn't be that difficult for anybody to dial a phone number," said Salandra.
"There's another generation out there, too, that may have questions that's not familiar with that," said Jeffers.
"Additionally, we're going to make this record available publicly, so they'll be copies here, in the DuBois building, online, and if folks have comments, questions, they can feel free to write in," said Arbaugh. "We can even give them to the consultants before the meeting, so they can maybe address them or at least take them back and address those comments or concerns. So we can try to offer whatever we can to make it as publicly available as possible."