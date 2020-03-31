DuBOIS — The City of DuBois will work with customers who may be experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“The water bills were mailed for March and all customers should be receiving them shortly,” said Suplizio.
While encouraging those customers who can still pay their bills to do so, Suplizio said the city does realize some residents, businesses and organizations may not be able to pay their utility bill, which also includes sewer and garbage charges.
“At this point in time, the city will not be terminating utility services for lack of payment as long as Gov. Wolf’s proclamation of a major disaster declaration is in effect,” said Suplizio. “We (the city) will wait 30 days past the end of the disaster proclamation to balance those accounts and expect bills to be paid in full.”
“We understand that we are in a crisis,” said Suplizio. “We understand that people are worrying about how to handle their day-to-day operations, but we want them to know that we are supporting them and will do our best to stand behind them.”