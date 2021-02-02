DuBOIS — Two proposals to move forward with the proposed Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project were put on hold temporarily at last week’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
In a 7-0 vote, directors deferred taking action on the submission of PlanCon Part F: Construction Documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the Oklahoma Elementary School project. PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project. Directors Larry Salone, Gil Barker, Mark Gilga, Dustan Dodd, David Schwab, Jeff Madinger Sr. and Sam Armagost were in attendance. Robert Wachob and Albert Varacallo III were absent from the meeting.
The same seven directors also deferred taking action to authorize Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates to release the Oklahoma Elementary project for bidding.
After the meeting, district Superintendent Wendy Benton said the two items were deferred to provide the district with additional time to further investigate the project budget and terms of the architectural agreement.
Benton said Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates suggested that the district have its legal counsel review the agreement prior to the final approval of the documents.
“Both items should be resolved within a week or two so that we can maintain our project schedule,” said Benton.
The renovated school will serve kindergarten through fourth grades. The building is being designed to have three classrooms per grade.
According to previously published Courier Express articles, the existing total square footage of Oklahoma Elementary is 45,120 square feet which includes the renovations. The addition will be 16,530 square feet. The total building will be 61,650 square feet when the project is completed.
At the Jan. 21 work session, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates presented a final budget update for the project. This included: General construction, $5,853,000; mechanical construction, $1,872,000; plumbing construction, $836,000; electrical construction, $1,642,000; asbestos abatement, $121,000; and construction related soft costs, $2,306,500. Construction cost subtotal is $12,630,500. The total base bid project cost is listed at $13,960,000.