DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s work session, received financing information relating to the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project.
At the board’s Feb. 18 meeting, directors gave authorization to release the school addition and renovation project for bidding.
Currently, the district’s local shared debt service payment is approximately $2.42 million and the debt expires in 2032, PNC Capital Markets Managing Director Alisha Reesh Henry said during her virtual presentation. The 11-year term, she said, is very advantageous.
In looking to sell the Oklahoma bond issue, Henry said all of the figures provided to the board are sized appropriately with the recent PlanCon D. She said the Oklahoma project was sized at $13,649,000 and the reimbursement rate was at 22 percent. PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project.
“Obviously, we will wait until the bids are open and we will size this project perfectly according to those bids, similar to the Wasson (Elementary) project that we priced last May, we will wrap around your existing debt service,” said Henry.
Henry said that in 2032, the district does have a step down.
“That’s when you will see the amortization on the Oklahoma project to start,” said Henry, noting that the Oklahoma project will only add four years to the term of the district’s debt service.
“Your term will now be 2036, which still leaves your debt service well under 20 years at a 15-year term, which is very good,” said Henry.
Henry said she was using some conservative interest rates since the district is still at least 30 to 45 days from selling bonds.
The district’s gross debt service is at $495,000 and the local shared debt service is approximately $430,000, she said. At the beginning, the district’s reimbursement will be about $70,000 a year and the local share represents the debt payment after receiving PlanCon money.
Henry said the district’s aggregate gross debt service will increase to about $3.29 million. With reimbursement, the district’s share average annual debt service payment will be at $2.85 million.
However, the district’s budgetary impact is only $429,000 by taking on this bond issue. Again, the average annual net debt service is $2.8 million and the term is 15 years, she said.
The district’s true interest cost, which includes all of the costs associated with the bond issue is about 2.93.
“And to be honest, this is about 25 basis points conservative,” said Henry. “If we could sell the bonds today, you would be north of 2.7 percent. The reason for me being conservative is with the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passing, we have seen an uptick in interest rates. So my suggestion to the administration is that as soon as bids are open, that we sell bonds as soon as we are comfortable.”
Henry said the next step to the bond issue is that she will be working with district Business Manager Jeanette Buriak over the next month to re-secure the district’s long-term debt rating and to complete a preliminary official statement.
If the board so chooses, the next step would be to have the actual bond resolution on the board’s April meeting to borrow the money for the Oklahoma project.
Henry noted the timing is still very good.
“If rates hold, your project for Oklahoma will come in at about $1.7 million less than what it would’ve cost two years ago to borrow,” said Henry. “Even though we’ve seen a slight uptick in rates, you guys are really hitting a great market to have sold both of your two bond issues.”