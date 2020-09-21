DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s board work session, discussed the possibility of adding flex days to the existing school calendar to provide additional time for teachers to prepare for both in-person and distance learning due to COVID-19.
“I feel that this request is warranted,” said Benton, noting the request was made by the DuBois Area Education Association, the teachers’ union.
“I certainly understand the additional workload that has been placed upon our teachers,” said Benton. “This time would be used for teachers to work on planning and preparation, collaboration within grade levels or within departments. It would be used for communications with students who are participating in distance learning, to reach out and provide other types of additional support. It is not intended for professional development. It’s not an Act 80 flex day. There’s not going to be meetings, any type of training like that. It’s really intended to provide support for our teachers that have additional time to meet the needs of our students.”
Benton said it has been requested that they have two flex days per month.
“And I know, in the past, we’ve had a lot of flex days, and we’ve really scaled that back based upon feedback from our parents,” said Benton. “So I do want to say that I recognize and I understand that flex days can create a hardship as far as childcare goes for some of our families. But again, I do support this and I’m recommending that we add some flex days in response to support our teachers and specifically the needs of our students as well.”
Benton proposed adding one of those flex days on Oct. 14.
“We already had one in existence on Oct. 21, and then on Nov. 4, as well as Nov. 18,” she said. “And I really believe we need to assess the situation moving forward. See where we are with learning modalities, and then if we need to add any more in December, or in January and February –I mean, we really just don’t know what the circumstances in our community are going to look like at that time.”
Every flex day is on a Wednesday, Benton noted.
“And whenever I selected these dates, I made sure that I alternated so if you’re on Team Beavers, you have one flex day a month. If you’re on Team DuBois, you have one flex day a month. So I made sure that we had equal time,” said Benton. “So the students will continue to be engaged in their online learning at this time. The students will leave school — noon dismissal for secondary, 1 p.m. dismissal for elementary. And they will go home, and they’ll continue to complete their assignments online.”
Director Bob Wachob asked if it would be easier on the parents if the district scheduled full day flex days as opposed to half day flex days and would that be acceptable to the DAEA. Other board members agreed with Wachob’s suggestion. A proposal is expected to be added to the agenda for the Sept. 24 regular meeting.