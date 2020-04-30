DuBOIS — The City of DuBois will move forward with plans to open the community swimming pool in the city park, Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at this week’s council meeting.
Suplizio said it takes three to four weeks to get the pool ready and that process has to start even if, ultimately, pandemic restrictions prevent it from opening around June 1, as currently planned.
Suplizio also said parking meter collections have dropped from well over $1,000 a month to a meager $2 or $3 in April.
In addition, Suplizio said new doors will be installed on the first floor of the city building in order to separate the front lobby from adjoining halls and offices.
Taxes dueCity Treasurer Lisa Labrasca Becker reminds taxpayers that Friday (May 1) is the deadline to pay county and city property taxes at the 2 percent discount amount. After that date, taxes will be payable at face value until at least the end of July.
Chemical bidsBids were awarded to six firms for the city’s annual chemical purchases. The low bidder in each of nine categories were split among SAL Chemical, Univer USA, Shannon Chem., Pollu-Tech, Aquafix Inc. and Momar Inc.
Tap requestA request from Falls Creek Borough for a residential water and sewer tap for the Ben Haugh property was approved.
Pension planThe council will consider a proposed ordinance at work session May 7 to incorporate statutory changes into the police pension plan.
Property purchaseCity Solicitor Toni Cherry was instructed to prepare a sales agreement for the purchase by the city of a property on Church Street for $21,000, which will eventually enable the city to improve the rear entrance to Showers Field.
Cherry asked for a closed meeting after adjournment of the regular meeting to discuss a personnel matter.
The council’s work session will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.