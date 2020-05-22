DuBOIS — The DuBois VFW Post 813 has cancelled its annual Memorial Day Program at Saint Catherine Cemetery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DuBois VFW cancels Memorial Day Program
Brianne Fleming
