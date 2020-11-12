DuBOIS — Wednesday’s annual observance of Veterans Day at the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 was broadcast on Connect FM 1420 AM and on radio station 96.7 FM and held virtually on Facebook Live because of the coronavirus concerns.
“Today is the day we celebrate all who have served in uniform and also those of whom in the course of our nation’s calling sometimes paid with their lives for the liberties and freedoms we all enjoy,” said main speaker and Vietnam veteran Dave “YaYa” Gralla. “The list of gratitude owed to our veterans is immeasurably long and the width and depth of their record of service and their contributions to America is incalculable at best.”
Gralla said it is imperative that we as a nation and as individuals remember the heroes of the past and support those who serve today.
“Collectively our veterans are not only among the bravest, but they are among the best,” said Gralla.
Veterans understand the true essence of America, said Gralla.
“Freedom and liberty is something that we have earned and have had to fight for it, maintaining the strength of the American ideals of courage and consistent vigilance,” said Gralla. “Without the sacrifice of our veterans, without their love and dedication of spirit, violence and evil would prevail.”
Gralla said if he could ask his government and citizens to do one thing it would be to “grant our veterans the care and respect they so richly deserve.”
“Our country has faced countless challenges and faces many more,” said Gralla. “Let us leave here today determined to beat the demands of the future with a new sense of optimism and courage.”
DuBois VFW Post 813 Vice Commander Dan Kalgren wished a happy Veterans Day to all veterans and thanked them for their service.
“Your sacrifices are what makes America the greatest country in the world,” said Kalgren. “Some of you volunteered and some of you were drafted. But either way when you were called to duty to defend our great nation you didn’t hesitate to step up. The United States was built on the shoulders of great men and women like those in our Armed Forces and our veterans.”
The invocation and benediction were provided by VFW Post 813 Chaplain Paul Sprague and Boy Scout Troop 36 led the Pledge of Allegiance while the Freedom Singers, under the direction of Eloise Kosko, performed patriotic songs. Master of Ceremonies was Jeff Baronick and City of DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh read the Veterans Day proclamation. Closing remarks were made by DuBois American Legion Post 17 Commander Mike White.
There was a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” to departed comrades by the VFW Honor Guard.