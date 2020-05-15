DuBOIS — The tradition of placing the American Flag on the graves of veterans to honor their service was upheld this week by members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois.
“We (VFW) service 18 cemeteries a year in DuBois and surrounding areas for Memorial Day and this is our last one,” said Commander Dave “YaYa” Gralla, as he and several other VFW volunteers finished placing flags at St. Catherine’s Cemetery on South Avenue in DuBois.
In addition to DuBois cemeteries, Gralla said VFW members place flags at cemeteries in West Liberty, Sabula, Rockton and Luthersburg for a total of 2,500 flags provided by the Clearfield County Commissioners. The DuBois American Legion will be placing flags at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois Saturday.
Although the Memorial Day program at Morningside Cemetery has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gralla said organizers are still hopeful they may be able to have a ceremony at St. Catherine’s Cemetery. More details will be announced as they become available, he said.
Gralla expressed his disappointment that this year due to the coronavirus the Department of Veteran’s Affairs has prohibited public events at veteran cemeteries, which means that Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are banned from the annual tradition of placing flags on the graves of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice as a way to honor the country’s war heroes.
“That is unreal,” said Gralla, 70, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He has been a member of the VFW since 1975 and is a past commander of the DuBois American Legion.
Gralla, however, said he is grateful for the volunteers who help him place the flags at the area gravesites.
As he places the flags, Gralla said he looks at all of the names on the headstones.
“I recognize some people, unfortunately. My brother is a Vietnam veteran, he died there (Vietnam) and he’s buried right down by those two trees, and my mother is too,” said Gralla, as he pointed to the graves.
“So it’s a thing for me to go down and put a flag on his (brother’s) grave and I say a little prayer,” said Gralla. He said his brother’s “real name” was Paul Michael Gralla, which he had to use while in the service, but in school he was called Michael Paul.
“I have a son, he’s 30 years old, I named him after my brother that was killed, his name is Michael Paul,” said Gralla.
Families of deceased veterans in the DuBois area can contact the VFW Post 813 at 814-371-4124 in case a grave was missed, and a flag will be provided.