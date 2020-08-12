DuBOIS — A DuBois woman has been charged for allegedly purposely blowing her breath at another woman while in Walmart, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Aug. 6, Sandy Township Police charged Maureen E. Yakulis, 65, McLane Avenue, DuBois, with harassment –communicates repeatedly in another manner, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and two summary counts of disorderly conduct hazardous/physically offensive, the complaint stated.
In an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois couple went to the Sandy Township Police Department on April 10 to report that their neighbor, Yakulis, allegedly confronted them in Walmart that day. The couple reportedly said that Yakulis accosted them and told the woman to take off her mask she was wearing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The affidavit stated that Yakulis then allegedly took a deep breath and blew her breath, and the potential biohazards contained therein, on to the woman in an action the woman perceived as an attempt to cause substantial harm to her person by risking infecting her with COVID-19. The action caused the woman, who is older than 60, to be terrorized due to the virus being fatal in some cases, the affidavit said. There were also numerous other members of the public in close proximity to where Yakulis allegedly engaged in this action, the affidavit stated.
According to a written statement provided by the couple, Yakulis has allegedly engaged the couple in harassing and offensive behavior which has been ongoing since the case in which the couple were witnesses to a civil matter in 2015 that involved an ordinance violation for Yakulis having a pig in violation of the township ordinance. The affidavit stated that Yakulis has allegedly engaged in a course of conduct of a harassing and offensive actions since the case was before the court in 2015.
Yakulis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Ford’s office.