DuBOIS — DuBois Area YMCA Executive Director Dan Dowling announced the facility’s Friday reopening plan after a nearly three-month coronavirus lockdown.
“We are trying to promote safe entry and use of our facilities,” said Dowling. “One of the first things members will notice when they come in is a new gate system that will be divided, separate in and out area, so people can social distance coming in on the left and exiting on the left from the other side. There are directional arrows.”
Dowling also said the hand reader at the DuBois location will no longer be used. A barcode reader has been installed for touch-less access to the facilities. Upon coming back to the YMCA, he asked for members to allow extra time to process and acquire a barcode for future entry. This procedure has been used at the Treasure Lake facility.
“We have limited some of the facilities to promote social distancing,” said Dowling.
The locker rooms at the main location will be open for changing clothes, restroom facilities and hand washing, but closed at the Treasure Lake site, where a unisex restroom is available. At the main location, Dowling said the showers, steam room, and sauna will not be available for use at this time.
He said no towels will be available for showers, swimming, or workouts. Paper towels and disinfecting wipes will be available in the fitness areas.
The main gymnasium will be used for indoor cycling, said Dowling. Open gym time, pick-up basketball, pickleball, and soccer will not be available. The auxiliary gym will be used for school-aged childcare and not available for open gym time.
In the aquatic area, the pool will be available, but not the hot tub, said Dowling.
The racquetball courts area will not be accessible in order to promote and effectively enable social distancing, he said.
“We’ve sectioned off our multipurpose room for exercise classes also, with margins for social distancing,” said Dowling. “We’ve moved machines around, weight machines and benches and so forth to be 6 feet apart. Our cardio equipment will be only accessible every other machine, so that will be turned off so people can safely use the equipment that’s there without being in contact with another person.”
Dowling said it is recommended that people wear masks when they come into the facility and when going to and from activities, but wearing a mask is optional while exercising because it could be restrictive.
In addition, the YMCA will have adjusted hours to promote proper cleaning and sanitation. Hours for reopening at both facilities will be from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Dowling noted that day pass users and non-member groups will not have access to the facilities at this time.
“These changes will be evaluated on an ongoing basis for the need for continued use,” said Dowling.