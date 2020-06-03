With incomplete returns reported as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cris Dush of Brookville appeared to be leading in Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary election for the Republican nomination for state Senator in the 25th District against opponents John "Herm" Suplizio of DuBois and Jim Brown of Brockway.
The seat is currently held by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, of Brockway, who is retiring at the end of his term on Nov. 30.
The 25th Senate District of Pennsylvania includes all of Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties, as well as parts of Clearfield County, including the City of DuBois; Brady, Huston, and Sandy townships; and the boroughs of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion) and Troutville.
Unofficial results as of press time Tuesday, showed Cris Dush of Brookville was leading his two opponents — John "Herm" Suplizio of DuBois and Jim Brown of Brockway — by a significant margin.
In Jefferson County, Dush received 6,431 votes, while Suplizio received 1,003 votes and Brown had 360 votes.
In Elk County, Dush received 1,654, while Suplizio received 1,282 votes and Brown had 415 votes, with 29 out of 29 precincts reported.
In Tioga County, Dush received 2,646, while Suplizio received 1,643 votes and Brown had 466 votes, with 38 of 41 precincts reported.
Votes for Clearfield, Cameron, Clinton, McKean and Potter counties were unavailable by press time.