BROOKVILLE — Presumed GOP candidate for the 25th Senatorial District Cris Dush said it was a good feeling to receive up to 90 percent of votes in some precincts during Tuesday’s election.
“I’m grateful for all the people who stood and fought for me from Jefferson County,” Dush said.
As of Wednesday, Dush led opponents John “Herm” Suplizio and James Brown with 19,939 votes. Suplizio had 9,795 and Brown had 2,886.
In the Courier Express’ circulation area, Elk and Jefferson county voters aligned with overall race results, with Dush leading. In Elk County, Dush (1,654) led Suplizio (1,282) but in Jefferson County, where he currently serves, Dush (7,238) led Suplizio (1,156).
In Clearfield County, Suplizio (2,038) led Dush (1,577) by a small margin. Suplizio also pulled a small lead in Cameron County.
Dush also led in Clinton, Potter, McKean, and Tioga counties by margins of 10 percent and higher.
“I didn’t go negative,” Dush said. “People around here don’t care for the nasty inner-city politics and that was obvious last night. It didn’t take much research to see that I’m 180 degrees from what they painted me to be.”
He believes this was easy because of his habit of speaking while the house is in session, and explaining why he votes the way he does in the legislature. It made researching his politics easy for voters.
Dush spent much of Tuesday in the northern counties of the district, saying the northern regions often feel like the forgotten area of districts.
“As I’ve been saying the whole time, the 25th District had three, what I thought, were good Republican candidates,” said Suplizio. “However, all three of us had a difference of an opinion on what we would do when we went to Harrisburg, and the voters chose Cris Dush to be their Republican candidate for the fall. I want to congratulate Cris and wish him the best of luck. At the same time, I would also like to thank all of my supporters, everyone that helped me along the way. I greatly appreciate all of their help, all their efforts and all their support.”
The 25th Senate District of Pennsylvania includes all of Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties, as well as parts of Clearfield County, including the City of DuBois; Brady, Huston, and Sandy townships; and the boroughs of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion) and Troutville.
Elaine Haskins also contributed to this story.