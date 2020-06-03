In Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election, Cris Dush is the presumed Republican nominee for the 25th District with 41 percent of precincts reported.
As the Courier Express went to press, Dush led opponents John “Herm” Suplizio and James Brown with 9,628 votes. Suplizio had 6,444 and Brown had 1,811.
In the Courier Express’ circulation area counties Elk and Jefferson voters aligned with overall race results, with Dush leading. In Elk County, Dush (1,654) led Suplizio (1,282) but in Jefferson County, where he currenlty serves, Dush (6,431) led Suplizio (1,003).
In Clearfield County Suplizio (1,531) led Dush (1,281) by a small margin.
Dush also led in Clinton, Potter, and Tioga counties at press time.
The seat is currently held by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, of Brockway who is retiring at the end of his term on Nov. 30.
Margie Brown is the lone candidate on the Democrat ballot, receiving 4,736 votes at the time of printing. A former public school teacher, Brown is currently serving on the St. Marys City Council while working as a half-time Broadcast Communications professor at Pitt Bradford.
The 25th Senate District of Pennsylvania includes all of Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties, as well as parts of Clearfield County, including the City of DuBois; Brady, Huston, and Sandy townships; and the boroughs of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion) and Troutville.