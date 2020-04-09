DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District students who participate in today’s free breakfast and lunch program will also receive an early Easter surprise — a bag of sweet treats.
As a result of the initial school closure, the district started serving free breakfast and lunch on March 17 in an attempt to continue to nourish its students and to help to keep them healthy, said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“When we served 270 students in the first 30 minutes and I watched the number of students in need grow exponentially by the day, I started to think about the upcoming holiday weekend where students could potentially be without or with limited food for three days,” said Benton.
She also thought about the monotony of eating a limited menu for weeks and possibly months on end. Despite the district’s best efforts to offer a variety in the meals it is providing, there are limitations to what can be served through a grab-and-go drive through, said Benton.
“Acknowledging the circumstances, I solicited support from my DASD team of 700 to surprise our students in need with a bag of sweet treats when they picked up their meals on Thursday, April 9,” said Benton. “Our goal was 750 bags and as usual, our team did not disappoint. Over the course of a week, we filled our board room at the district office with toys, snacks, Easter eggs and tons of candy.”
“Through the generous support of many, we prepared 781 bags for our students in need with a special message, ‘Happy Easter from your DASD family,’” said Benton.
Benton said the district wants to the students to know that although schools are closed, “our hearts are open.”
“While we can’t be together, we miss and think about them every day,” said Benton. “We want our students to know that we are committed to supporting them through the school closure and beyond. With all of the uncertainty in the world, we never want our students to wonder if we care. We hope the Easter snack bags bring a sense of joy and comfort to our students and that they will in turn pay our kindness forward.”