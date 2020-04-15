EAST BRADY – It’s hard enough being confined to your home for weeks on end during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s even harder when it’s the Easter holiday season and you’re still stuck inside, alone.
Luanne McAnallen, owner of the All Stars Bar & Grill in East Brady, said she learned a couple weeks ago that the many residents at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence in East Brady were getting down in the dumps after weeks of isolation.
McAnallen reached out to Allegheny Hills administrator Tracy Barnhart Sheakley and asked if Easter dinners and other goodies could be delivered to residents to help them celebrate the holiday.
McAnallen and her restaurant then partnered with Renee Patton at the St. Cloud, as well as the American Legion Auxiliary, to raise money to brighten the lives of those living at Allegheny Hills and the nearby Riverview Apartments. Meals would also be taken to the veterans living at the Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center near Cowansville.
“We had a lot of donations,” McAnallen said, noting that the estimated $600 needed for the effort was collected quickly from businesses, individuals and several anonymous donors.
A full ham dinner with all the traditional side dishes was prepared for approximately 130 residents. McAnallen and All Stars cooks Danielle Brink, Rod Johnstown and Danny Perry were aided by Patton at the St. Cloud, as well as Jeannie and Lenny Livengood from the American Legion.
The Old Bank Deli, along with Jeannie Livengood, Pat Ekas and Diane Bly, went to work baking cookies for the residents as well.
On top of that, McAnallen said the team put together small Easter baskets full of goodies for the residents.
The meals and other items were delivered on Easter Sunday, and McAnallen said it went very well.
She said that the group still has a little money left over, and will look into doing something else for the residents as the stay-at-home order continues.
“Who knows about this quarantine?” McAnallen said. “Maybe we’ll do it again next month.”
McAnallen thanked the following for their donations to the effort: East Brady Riverfest which donated the Easter baskets and candy; the children of the Old Bank Deli owners who make Easter cards for residents; J&K’s (Joe and Karen Hillwig), Armstrong County Sheriff Bill Rupert, Buechele Funeral Home (Jenna Buechele Rupert), George’s Coin-Op Laundry (Bake and Jane Wagner); Uni-Mart; employees of Farmers National Bank in East Brady; Rocky’s Pizza; Bracken’s Pharmacy; River Road Beverage; Sheakley’s Custom Exhaust; Old Bank Deli; Deb Maley; Ronald Gaulet; and several anonymous donors.