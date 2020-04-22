EAST BRADY – The first in what will likely be quite a few announcements about summer festival cancellations came over the weekend when East Brady Area Riverfest organizers announced that the July event has been called off.
Riverfest president Jason Hall posted on Facebook that the Riverfest committee members held a web meeting to discuss this year’s event.
He said that with the ongoing pandemic, as well as the uncertainties of what will be allowed this summer in terms of social distancing and large group events, “I regret to report that we have decided to cancel the Riverfest festival for this year.”
“This decision did not come easily but we thought it was the best decision to keep our committee members and members of our community safe during this time,” he said.
Hall said that despite the full festival’s cancellation, the group would still put on the fireworks show on Saturday, July 18 as long as the fireworks company is open at that time.
“We are also going to try and organize something in the fall once the regulations are lifted,” Hall said. “Please stay tuned for further updates.”
Hall concluded his message with a note of hope, stating that, “We do plan on bringing the festival back next year; it is only canceled for this year, not permanently.”
Another issue that likely led to the decision was that the Riverfest group had been forced to cancel a number of fundraising events due to the pandemic as well.