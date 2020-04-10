DuBOIS — The Easter Bunny, along with North Point Fire Company and General Manager Ed Clark will ride around Treasure Lake to wave at children and their families on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.
Due to the stay-at-home order, the event is for Treasure Lake residents only. Residents are asked to please stay safe and practice social distancing.
At 11 a.m., the route will start at the North Point Fire Station and continue to Coral Reef Road (north), left onto Caribbean Road crossover, left onto Caribbean Road, right onto Basse Terre Road, left onto Caribbean Road, right onto Castleton Court.
At 11:15 a.m., the route will continue left into Duffers parking lot, right onto Castleton Court, right onto Caribbean Road, left onto Bay Road.
At 11:20 a.m., the route continues right at the Treasure Lake Church parking lot, Rip Tide Road (east) and left onto Treasure Lake Road.
At 11:30 a.m., the route continues right into New Providence Beach parking lot, right onto Treasure Lake Road (around Treasure Lake) and right onto Bay Road.
At 11:40 a.m., the route will continue right into Lakeview Lodge parking lot, right onto Bay Road and left onto Coral Reef Road.
At 11:50 a.m., the route will end at the North Point Fire Station.