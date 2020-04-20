RIDGWAY — Grant creators have come together to distribute $5,000 to artists struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elk County Council on the Arts Executive Director Sara Frank said although the "Artist Relief Fund" is a national effort, it's a great opportunity for local artists.
“We have been bombarded from the state and national levels for information about what impact the pandemic is having on our organizations and artists,” she said.
The long-term impact of COVID-19 is concerning, Frank adds as it will cause artists to miss out on the income generated by ECCOTA programs, camps, classes and its sales gallery.
“Our outreach numbers will be down, and we will have to work harder to build awareness and interest in programs again after a lapse,” she said.
Frank says she has been encouraging ECCOTA artists to complete the impact surveys, so there is concrete proof of financial assistance needed.
Especially for teaching artists and those who rely on brick-and-mortar retail, this is a “very uncertain” time, Frank said.
“I'm hearing that art festivals months from now are already being cancelled,” she said. “Festival season is when full time artists make their money and that loss will be devastating.”
Although helpful, the artist relief fund is not expected to provide adequate funding, Frank said, even with multiple grant cycles available through August.
One consistent relief, Frank said, has been communication with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. ECCOTA is the partner region for the Arts in Education residency program and Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts program.
“No changes have been solidified yet, but there have been opportunities for statewide input, sharing information and finding resources to help us keep moving forward toward a solution that works with our organization, teaching artists, grant award recipients and the public we serve," Frank said.