NEW BETHLEHEM – Even in this time of pandemic, WRC Senior Services is committed to the fulfilment of its mission: We Rejoice and Celebrate life! Employees of Edgewood Heights Personal Care on Keck Avenue take that mission to heart, and create meaningful experiences for residents every day.
Edgewood Heights is taking an abundance of caution in preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and requesting that families and loved ones please refrain from visiting during this time. However, that has not held residents back, thanks to the creativity of Edgewood’s employees.
Thanks to Activities Director Jessica Keener, with the help of Administrator Ashley Buzard, the residents have been communicating with their families and loved ones in new and innovative ways.
In addition to setting up phone calls and video calls between residents and family members, they have also been creating themed props for residents to hold with personalized messages. On St. Patrick’s Day, residents held a sign that read, “You may be out of my sight, but you are never out of my mind. Thinking of You.” The residents then had the opportunity to personalize the sign with messages to their loved ones, such as how they are keeping busy or messages of love.
On top of all the new methods of communication, the residents have been keeping busy with social distancing approved activities, including make spring crafts, playing bingo, and even enjoying a spa day — getting their hair and nails done while enjoying sparkling cider. Amidst all the uncertainty in these unprecedented times, residents of Edgewood Heights still rejoice and celebrate life.