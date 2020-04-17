DuBOIS — The Courier Express newsroom is initiating a scavenger hunt in the DuBois area to lift spirits during COVID-19.
If you would like to participate, place a balloon of any color in the front window of your house or business. People or families taking a walk or a drive can spot the balloons together, and essential workers on their way to or from work will know the community is thinking of them.
Send us photos of your front windows, children blowing up or drawing designs on balloons, or just spread the word.
Photos may be sent to lifestyles@thecourierexpress.com, and must be good quality and not out of focus. Please include the first and last names of anyone in the photos.
Happy hunting!