DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s board meeting, presented an update on COVID-19 statistics, in addition to a report on historical and current enrollment.
Benton started her report with statistics she learned at a superintendent advisory council meeting last week with regard to instruction models of the schools within Pennsylvania.
“There are 500 public school districts within Pennsylvania, however, this data encompasses all of the brick and mortar schools, as well as cyber, charter and career technical education schools,” said Benton.
In-person instruction is listed at about 22.88 percent, whereas 42 percent of the schools within Pennsylvania are still in the hybrid or in a scaffold instructional model. Approximately 35 percent of schools in Pennsylvania are totally remote, she said.
“As we have said many, many times, we are very thankful for every day that we are able to keep our schools open,” said Benton.
Recapping the 2020-21 school year, Benton said the district started the school year in a hybrid setting, where the students were attending every other day from Aug. 24 through Oct. 19.
“That was based upon a recommendation from the state, as well as to provide us with an opportunity to test our health and safety plan, to ensure that we would be able to have the students and the staff returning and that we would be able to keep everyone safe while providing them with the continuity of education,” said Benton.
From that point, the district continuously assessed the effectiveness of its health and safety plan, as well as instructional models.
“We slowly implemented a phase returning to in-person instruction,” she said. “The week of Oct. 12 through 15, we started to identify the students at the middle school in need of intervention, and we started to take them in gradually. Then the week of Oct. 19 was when we brought all of our elementary students, kindergarten through fourth grade, back for in-person instruction.”
The district continued to phase in the middle school students who needed intervention that week as well, she said.
“And then as we progressed into Nov. 2, we brought back middle school students in fifth and sixth grade, as well as all students ninth through 12th grade at the high school,” said Benton. Next on Nov. 9, the district continued with their phasing plans to have middle school students in seventh and eighth grade return.
“Again, we maintain all the learning options such as those for families that they chose to have their students return for in-person sessions,” Benton said.
Benton said the district tracks the COVID cases within the 12 zip codes comprised within the district, in addition to Clearfield County. She noted that recently Clearfield County just entered into the moderate phases of transmission, while Jefferson County is in the moderate phase of transmission for the second consecutive week, she said.
“Things are definitely moving in the right direction,” said Benton. “Throughout the time that we have welcomed students back into our buildings has resulted in three temporary closures. We had our first closure at the middle school, which was on Dec. 16, 17, and 18th. And then we had two closures at Juniata Elementary. The first was on Dec. 23 and then the second one was on Feb. 4 and 5.”
Overall, Benton said the district has done exceptionally well keeping schools open.
As of last Thursday, using a 14-day window, Benton said the district has one confirmed COVID-19 case at the high school, six cases at the middle school and one case at Wasson Elementary.
When the district started to bring the students back for in-person instruction, Benton said there were about 50 to 60 percent of the students participating in-person.
“Over time, parents and families have really been phasing their students back in gradually as well,” said Benton, noting that there is a lot of consistency with the percentage of students participating in-person across the elementary schools.
C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville has the highest percentage of students in-person at 89 percent, while Juniata Elementary, Oklahoma Elementary and Wasson Elementary are all at 86 percent.
“We’re very, very pleased that we have been able to bring our students back, keep our schools open, and I think that we have demonstrated the effectiveness of our health and safety plan, and we’re really gaining and maintaining the trust of our families and they are sending their students back to us to benefit from in-person instruction classes,” said Benton.
The middle school has also seen an increase in the number of students returning for in-person instruction, said Benton, noting that they are at 75 percent for in-person instruction. This includes 831 students attending in-person, 205 in distance learning and 68 in the virtual academy.
At the high school, 56 percent of the students (553) are attending in-person, said Benton, noting that there are 190 students in distance learning and 245 in the virtual academy.
In an overview of enrollment over a 12-year period, the district’s total enrollment in 2010 was just over 4,000 students, said Benton. As of last Thursday, currently enrollment is at 3,438.
“In the past, we were seeing some pretty significant decreases from year to year and we really leveled off and we’ve been maintaining our enrollment pretty strong. We’re very happy to see that as well,” said Benton.
And while the district closely monitors enrollment, said Benton, they also keep a close eye on the number of students and the percentage of students within the school district who require special education services. The most recent data from 2018 shows that 18 percent of students across the state qualify and receive special education services. DASD consistently exceeds that state average and 23 percent of the students currently receive special education services, she said.
“That trend is consistently increasing,” said Benton. “That is definitely an area that we monitor closely and to ensure that we’re providing the best quality services for our students.”