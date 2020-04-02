For Brookville’s Dalynn Park, finishing her sophomore year at Penn State New Kensington is now a waiting game.
The 2018 BAHS graduate is trying to finish the first part of her education plan, an associate degree program in biomedical engineering technology, this spring. Then it would be on to pursuing a bachelor’s degree in bio-behavioral health also on campus.
“We’re currently on remote classrooms through Skype and text messaging, a lot of video lectures,” Park said Sunday. “I was supposed to graduate in May, but that’s not happening now and I’m supposed to have an internship starting in May and that’s postponed as well.”
Park’s schedule, in normal times, would be a busy one. She has an 18-credit semester.
“That equates to like five classes and that’s Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and I probably have a video lecture for an hour and then the rest of my day,” she said. “I do my own homework and all my online assignments on my own. A normal day for me is I get up 9 a.m. and I do schoolwork until at least 6 p.m. if not later.”
Her course of study adds a challenge when it comes to social distancing and distance learning, more so than many other majors.
“I’m not getting the hands-on experience that I need for my degree programs, so that’s kind of throwing a wrench into things and they’re trying to figure out how to give us that in a virtual way, but it’s just not the same as getting to the nitty gritty of medical equipment and things that you would be getting in person.”
Park’s dream job after completing her degrees? Helping individuals who need prosthetics.
“With my first degree, I could go work at a hospital within a clinical engineering department, basically be like the grease monkey of the hospital, and I could be working on medical equipment that way,” Park said. “But with everything that I want to do, I want to kind of take everything a step further and finish undergraduate and graduate school and then go for pediatric prosthetics.”
Her late uncle Craig Morey inspired her interest in what she plans to become – a pediatric prosthetist practitioner.
“All of it kind of sparked from my uncle Craig,” she said. “It was always fascinating when I was little that he didn’t have a real leg and that kind of sparked things and opened different avenues.”
Park’s dream job description: “Their case gets handed to me and I would want to be the person to say, ‘The prosthetic needs to be able to do X, Y and Z.’ So let’s make it do X, Y and Z and then help the patient learn how to use it or how it needs to be maneuvered and that sort of thing. So it’s basically the fitting and the rehabilitation process behind it.”
She’s thrived at New Kensington. In early March, she was the recipient of the Frederick J. Berger Award, which is presented by Tau Alpha Pi, the national honor society of engineering. It includes a $500 scholarship and is given to students who have shown leadership qualities and have made significant contributions to engineering education within their respective accredited institution.
“Dalynn is an excellent student, but it goes beyond that,” said Joie Marhefka, program coordinator and assistant teaching professor of the biomedical engineering technology program, in a story published on the school’s website. “(Park) is very focused on her career goals and I’ve really enjoyed working with her. In addition to her dedication to her studies, she is enthusiastic about the campus and school as well.”
“It’s really nice to get recognized for your academic success because through high school, not that sports are more important, but you get more recognition for that sort of thing,” said Park, the only female in a 15-student class at New Kensington. “To get recognized at an academic level, especially in college where everyone is on the same playing field, it’s nice to be recognized in that sense.”
While Park is doing what she can in the virtual classroom and playing the waiting game on how and when the rest of her education will continue, she’s taking things in stride.
“We just kind of have to think that this is par for the course,” she said. “The uncertainty now is going to play a part in some way, shape or form into your future. That’s just how I kind of look at it. It’s going to be a story for the grandkids someday – I didn’t graduate when I was supposed to because of this.”