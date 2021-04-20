DuBOIS — The DuBois Relay For Life’s most recent fundraiser, Egg My Yard, has been deemed a success, raising $2,300, according to Relay Event Lead Eva McKee.
“Due to COVID, Relay For Life of DuBois and many other surrounding Relays For Life had to cancel in 2020, along with many other events,” said McKee. “We all felt the impact COVID had on everyone.”
Because of the pandemic, McKee said the DuBois Relay For Life organizers were unable to reach their goals.
“Though the Relays For Life around the area may look a little different, we are hoping for a better 2021 — not just for the Relays but for other nonprofits and businesses as well,” said McKee.
In early April, the DuBois Relay For Life held an Egg My Yard event, which was organized by Jamie Donaldson.
“Jamie got the idea from a friend’s Facebook post who lives out of the area,” said McKee. “She (Donaldson) thought it was such a great idea that she ran with it and boy did she run.”
As part of the Egg My Yard event, Donaldson added visits with a local Easter Bunny for individuals who requested it.
“Jamie and members of her family stuffed 3,619 eggs with candy and small toys,” said McKee. “The Easter Bunny made 20 stops while seeing approximately 80 children. Eggs were hid or delivered to 55 homes in the area, including DuBois, Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Penfield, Luthersburg, Rockton and Treasure Lake.”
With donations from area businesses, Donaldson was able to give each child an Easter basket, along with a message, that the bunnies left on the porch of each house. The children could then use their baskets to place the eggs in once they found them.
Donations of eggs, candy and small toys were donated by businesses and individuals.
On the evening of April 3, bunnies were out hiding eggs in yards for the children to find on Easter morning, said McKee. If people wanted the eggs earlier or later, they were able to make those arrangements when they ordered.
“This event had surpassed Jamie’s exceptions for the first year,” said McKee. “She is already gearing up for next year and looking to expand to the areas of Grampian, Curwensville and Brookville.”