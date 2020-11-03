ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home Administrator Arlene Anderson released a statement concerning the facility’s rising COVID-19 cases via Facebook Sunday evening.
“This week has been, and continues to be, very trying for the residents, staff and family members of Elk Haven,” she began. “After many months of continued diligence, our county has experienced a massive spread of COVID-19, putting us all into the substantial risk of infection category. It is just a matter of time before we are all personally affected, and sadly, Elk Haven’s time is now.”
The first positive resident result, Anderson says in the post, happened Oct. 25, and the resident was immediately placed into isolation, or what EHNH is calling “the red zone.”
As a result of this test, Anderson said universal testing of all staff and residents was done Oct. 28, but regular testing was conducted prior to that date as well.
“Residents were to be tested if they presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” she said in the post.
Three residents presenting symptoms were tested Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, Anderson said, and were relocated to the isolation area.
“Additionally, a staff member had reported ill and proactively was tested outside of the facility, which produced a positive result,” Anderson noted. “As the spread at that time was located on one wing, the entire wing was designated a ‘yellow isolation zone,’ with increased precautions.”
On Oct. 29, a COVID-19 coalition out of Erie visited EHNH, complimenting the facility and its staff on isolation and infection practices, according to Anderson.
Nine more positive resident tests were received Oct. 30, Anderson went on to say, and those residents were relocated into the red zone. Two more positive results were also obtained Oct. 31.
“We continue to await the universal staff testing results,” she said.
Anderson noted that concern and carefulness throughout one’s day-to-day activities are key to reducing everyone’s risk to COVID-19.
EHNH, which currently has 90 residents, is taking each precaution necessary, Anderson said, including sanitizing, N95 respirators, COVID-19 testing and two teams of staff working 12 hour shifts.
Universal testing, which must continue weekly until there are two weeks with no positive results, will be conducted again at EHNH Nov. 4.
The public may visit www.elkhavennursinghome.com or the EHNH Facebook page for frequent updates, Anderson said, or send inquiries to elkhaven.admin@ltcmail.com.