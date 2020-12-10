DuBOIS — The tradition of the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in downtown DuBois will continue this year with a few changes for safety.
The scavenger hunt is organized by Downtown DuBois Inc. and is sponsored by Priority First Federal Credit Union. It starts this Saturday at 11 a.m. and lasts a week. It is free to enter, and there are prizes for ages 2 through adult.
“We couldn’t skip what is now an annual tradition for our community,” Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., said. “We have made a few adjustments so everyone can complete the scavenger hunt safely.”
Participating downtown businesses and organizations are putting elves in their windows. This allows for people to stay outside.
Giving participants a week instead of a day to visit each location also allows for less crowds at one time. “Having a week also allows for those who are busy to schedule time for this more easily,” Crandall said.
To join, each participant would need an entry form. The form lists the locations participating and has a spot to write down what the elf is doing at each location. There is no fee to participate.
Forms can be picked up at 2 E. Long Ave., downtown DuBois, in the lobby of the Launch Box/Aegis/Downtown DuBois office. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, treat bags will be given to those age 2-20 when they pick up their forms, while supplies last. Forms will also be posted on the Downtown DuBois PA Facebook page. “Even handwritten lists on sheets of paper will be accepted if someone doesn’t have a printer,” Crandall said. “This is to be a fun event for the community by the Downtown DuBois Inc. group. Everyone’s included. That is why we even added age categories and adults this year. This event is definitely inclusive.”
Upon completion of the forms, they can be mailed or dropped off by 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at 2 E. Long Ave. They will be divided by age category for each age group, and one prize – a gift card for $25 –will be given in each.
For more information, call Downtown DuBois Inc. at 375-4769.