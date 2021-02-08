DuBOIS — On Friday and one week ahead of schedule, DuBois Area School District essential employees who meet the criteria to be vaccinated in Phase 1A received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine thanks to a partnership with Bill Drahushak and the other pharmacists and staff of DuBois Drug & Wellness, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“As of Jan. 18, we received requests for 318 vaccinations for DASD with the potential for an additional 59 individuals that ‘may be interested,’” said Benton. Of the requests received, 160 of the individuals eligible in Phase 1A received the first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 5 while others will receive it on Feb. 13. This is 50 percent of those that requested the vaccination, she said.
The second doses will be administered on March 5 and 13.
The vaccination clinics are located at DuBois Fire Third Ward Hose at 301 First St., DuBois. All appointments have been scheduled in advance.
“The top priority of the DuBois Area School District is to add additional layers of protection to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Benton. “Our Health and Safety Plan has continued to demonstrate success but we acknowledge that the vaccine will take our mitigation efforts to the next level.”
The clinic is open to all DASD essential workers eligible in Phase 1A.
“While the teachers and instructional support staff make the magic happen in the classroom by engaging our students in the learning process, we recognize that we cannot provide the opportunity for in-person instruction with our instructional staff alone,” said Benton. “We depend on our custodial staff to keep our buildings clean, sanitized and disinfected. We count on our maintenance department to keep our facilities safe and our systems operating efficiently. We reply on our bus and van drivers to safely transport our students to school and we all know it’s difficult to learn when you’re hungry. We’ve extended the clinic to our food service department as well in an effort to keep them safe so they can continue to nourish our students. As COVID mitigation is a shared responsibility, so is the education of the youth in our community. Together, we can do it.
“Our community has continued to demonstrate resilience for each other and for our youth,” said Benton. “When faced with challenges, our community always pulls together for the common good. We could not be more thankful for the partnership with DuBois Drug & Wellness, the hospitality of the DuBois Fire Third Ward Hose, the expertise of the pharmacists administering the vaccinations and for the commitment of our school community in our quest to keep our schools open for the students that we serve.”
Drahushak, owner of DuBois Drug & Wellness, noted that this clinic for the DASD is just one of many the pharmacy plans to offer to the community. To date, the pharmacy has also been serving personal care homes and holding clinics for anyone that fits into the Phase 1A category. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine is welcome to register on the pharmacy’s website located at https://duboisdrug.com/ and they will be put on a waiting list.