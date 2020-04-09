HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in both Jefferson and Elk counties today, which now means that all 67 counties in the state have confirmed cases.
Elk County now has two confirmed cases, and Jefferson County, one. Clearfield County’s total COVID-19 cases remains at seven.
Penn Highlands Healthcare confirmed one of the COVID-19 patients was treated at Penn Highlands Elk. They are now resting at home.
There are 1,579 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 14,559 positive cases in 65 counties.
The department also reported there are 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 240. Authorities said there have been 76,719 negative cases. All those testing positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Centre County has 10 additional cases, bringing its total to 55.
Indiana County has four new additional cases, bringing its total to 21.
Clarion County reported three new positive cases bringing its total to nine.
Potter County remains at three cases.
Forest also has one new positive case, bringing its total to five cases.
Cameron and McKean counties are still reporting just one positive case each.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
8 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Total number of hospitalizations since March 6 is listed at 1,004.
Fifty one percent of those hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, 28 percent, ages 50-64, and 19 percent, ages 25-49.