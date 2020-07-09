HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 719 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 92,867 cases statewide. Of these, 2,633 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 787,156 negative tests have been issued.
According to the DOH press release, there is significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
Elk County reported one new case for 29 cases; 25 confirmed and four probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 34; 29 confirmed and five probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 82 cases; 63 confirmed and 19 probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,717, in Elk County, 1,297, and in Jefferson County, 1,339, according to the Department of Health.
There were 36 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,848 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 49 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases for 121 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases for 235 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 17 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 55 counties. There have been 4,667 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has two facilities with cases; two residents, and one employee. Elk County has one facility with cases; two residents and three employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; three residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.