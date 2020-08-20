HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 791 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 126,940 cases statewide. Of these, 3,576 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19 is 161,638 with 5,019 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Elk County reported three new cases for 63 cases; 49 confirmed and 14 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 80 cases; 57 confirmed and 23 probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 201; 161 confirmed and 40 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,882, in Elk County, 2,035, and in Jefferson County, 2,630, according to the Department of Health.
There were 15 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,538 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,386,071 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County removed two cases; 95 reported cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported eight new cases; 382 cases and one new death for nine deaths.
— Centre County reported one new case; 407 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 13 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same; 22 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,315 cases among employees, for a total of 24,837 at 905 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,107 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.