ST. MARYS — During a time when students are missing out on important parts of their senior year of high school, staff of Elk County Catholic High School united to host a “virtual prom” for students.
Although it wasn’t the usual in-person prom event, teachers and administrators did their best to make it special, said Elk County Catholic School System Technology Coordinator Marlene Stubber.
Students were invited to a Google Meet session, and the theme for the prom was “Roaring 20s,” she said.
“Some students helped with planning by choosing songs to be played, and teachers to introduce those songs,” she said.
Father Ross Miceli, who usually DJs the school dances, and Dana Gebauer hosted the online event, Stubber said.
Spanish teacher Bonnie Reinke, math teacher Wee Fernan and medal of honor teacher Tim Pearson all recorded themselves giving a video introduction to the songs, she said.
“During the broadcast, students and teachers joined in. Some families joined in along with their students,” Stubber said.
Teacher Laura Anderson also hosted challenges for students, such as “Take a photo of yourself with your yard sign,” or a hula-hoop contest. Gift cards were awarded to the winners of the various challenges.
Prior to the prom, students submitted photos of themselves, which were photoshopped together on the prom-themed back drops, Stubber says.
Victoria Dippold and Nick Groll were chosen as prom queen and king, she added.