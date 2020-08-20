ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic School System has 13 band members participating in its “pep band” this year, said Director Richard Swackhammer.
If permitted, the band is hoping to participate in home football games, playing from the stands, he said. The pep band would be performing some upbeat songs from the track, rather than a marching half-time show.
Band members have been practicing at Elk County Catholic High School this month.
This season will be a challenging one, Swackhammer noted, due to changing guidelines and directives, and general uncertainty.
Contributions to the Elk County Catholic Music Boosters are always appreciated.