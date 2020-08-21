ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic School System’s board of directors has approved a plan that calls for live instruction for all students, five days a week, while following federal and state guidelines.
The board of directors met Aug. 12 and approved its back-to-school plans, according to ECCSS President Sam MacDonald. School administration is currently making minor adjustments and preparing documents for presentation.
“This is a change from the previous start date of Aug. 27, and is a reaction to changes enacted by local public school districts,” he said. “We are working with districts to iron out transportation. We will communicate more details as soon as we have them.”
Students will now start back Aug. 31.
ECCSS has also been working hard to prepare for remote learning in the case of a closure, MacDonald noted.
There are separate plans for St. Marys Catholic Elementary, St. Leo Preschool and the St. Marys Catholic Middle and Elk County Catholic High schools, MacDonald said.
“The plans are extremely detailed, and I am very proud of the work our faculty, staff and board of directors have done to create them,” he said. “I thank all of our families for their patience.”
Depending on new guidance and orders in the coming weeks, MacDonald said it is possible that changes may cause restrictions to be loosened or tightened to abide.
Some aspects of the plans include the following:
St. Leo Preschool, St. Marys Catholic Elementary School
- The plan for St. Leo Preschool addresses cleaning, sanitation and disinfecting, social distancing, masking, monitoring student and staff wellness, Catholic identity, professional development and communications considerations.
- “Social distancing in the building will be accomplished through a number of actions — students will be taught routines and procedures to promote social distancing in the classroom and during transitions. Phased dismissal between classes, at lunch and at the end of the day will reduce traffic in hallways. Designated entrances and exits will be utilized. In the classrooms, desks will be spaced at maximum distance possible, excess desks and furniture will be removed from rooms. Teachers will be encouraged to consider using outdoor space during the day as weather permits,” the plan says.
St. Marys Catholic Middle School, Elk County Catholic High School
- Governance — quarantine and screening measures and communicating changes through action plans.
- Wellness, including mental health resources and quarantining measures.
- Instruction, including teachers within the middle and high schools collaborating to identify areas of the curriculum that may need revisited or make adjustments to the curriculum.
- Facilities — the ECCHS/SMCMS campus underwent deep cleaning and sanitation in previous months, and these measures will continue. Staff members will be coached on protocols and procedures.
- School operations — at-home screening tools and social distancing; technology — providing devices, networking and operations systems.
- Maintaining a strong catholic identity.
- Finance
- Advancement, fundraising and enrollment