ST. MARYS — Elk County Conservation District Manager Kate Wehler says there are outdoor activities that involve little to no human contact and can be undertaken by the public in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
People could start with simply picking up sticks in their yards, Wehler said. Families could turn this into a “who can build the tallest stick structure” activity, too.
“The fall/winter seasons typically leave us with numerous sticks and other natural debris in our yard,” she said. “Raking leaves is good exercise, and the sticks can be used for kindling wood for campfires this summer.”
March is the time to look for “emerging signs” of spring, Wehler said, perfect for a nature photography shoot. This can also be an expressive activity for children.
“These budding plants and flowers are often a bright pop of color against a dreary background,” she said. “Experiment with filters and non-typical angles — oftentimes, the best photographs are of routine things viewed in a different way.”
Planning a scavenger hunt could be a great family activity, Wehler says, giving examples like acorns, beech leaves, a white rock, a bug or something red on the list.
“In the event of inclement weather, scavenger hunts are also fun indoors,” she adds.
Teaching children how to identify a common bird species in the backyard can also be a rewarding activity, Wehler says, referencing www.allaboutbirds.org for added challenges. Families can also build birdhouses together to increase bird activity in their backyard.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has closed all of its facilities, but trails and wilderness areas are still available for hiking, Wehler says. Some in or near the Elk County area include The Eagle Scout trail at Bendigo State Park, the West Creek Wetland Learning Center trail in St. Marys, the Little Toby Rail Trail spanning from Ridgway to Brockway and the West Creek Rail Trail that runs from St. Marys to Emporium.
All of the activities listed above can also be undertaken during a hike, Wehler added.
During such a chaotic time and even in normal times, nature can provide people with a vast amount of peace, she said.
“Let your imagination roam, stop and look at the plants, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, and most of all, just enjoy yourself,” Wehler said.