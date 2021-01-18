ST. MARYS — Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for families grieving the loss of a loved one and funeral homes strapped down by restrictions.
In 2005, Muccio also took over Lynch-Green Funeral Home of St. Marys.
At this time, the funeral home is permitted to have 10 percent of its maximum capacity, she said.
“We have all the measures in place to keep everyone safe, such as hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits, as well as near the register book, and extra masks available,” said Muccio-Krise.
There have been some tools Muccio-Krise says they will carry into the future, such as live-streaming funeral services. This can be beneficial when it comes to family who live far away and aren’t able to travel to attend the service.
“I really feel, and hope, that we are nearing the home stretch,” said Muccio-Krise. “Since the vaccine has become available and will be available to the public in the coming weeks and months, I hope that will help move us towards keeping the virus at bay, and allow people to gather as they once had.”
Fortunately, the Lynch Green Funeral Home is fairly large, said Muccio-Krise, allowing for social distancing measures to be practiced. However, this has been a very challenging time for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one.
Some have also opted to wait until they are able to host a regular funeral service, she added.
It has been difficult for those at the funeral homes, too, said Muccio-Krise, who have had to tell someone who lost a loved one about the restrictions they have to follow. It was also difficult not being able to meet with them face to face for a while.
“During the loss of a loved one, we rely so heavily on those around us for the support from our family, friends and neighbors,” she said. “I can only imagine the difficulty and feelings experienced during the last 10 months, when families weren’t able to gather together, or include all their friends and neighbors in the plans for the funerals.
“I think everyone is looking forward to a time when it’s safe to gather and people will feel safe attending funerals again.”