RIDGWAY — Elk County District Attorney Thomas Coppolo said although preliminary hearings have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities are doing what they can to keep cases moving through the courts system.
Hearings that are essential are now being held via video conference, Coppolo said.
“If a complaint is filed and someone is incarcerated, that is considered by the court to be an essential hearing,” he said. “Inmates are not brought out of the facility. That way, at least we are limiting the number of people who are transported and exposed.”
April court hearings have pretty much been cancelled at this point, Coppolo said. May is the viable month to hold them again, but there is no telling when processes will return to normal.
Despite things being at a halt, Coppolo says officials are reaching out in an attempt to keep cases moving.
“For example, if ‘Joe’ has charges filed against him and he’s at home, he has the ability to waive his hearing,” he said. “That doesn’t give him an appearance in court, but it keeps the case moving.”
Coppolo has notified all defense attorneys who practice in Elk County that they can contact the magistrates’ offices for paperwork to keep their client’s cases ongoing.
The reality is, he said, the vast majority of cases in preliminary hearings don’t end up having the hearing.
“We are trying to manage the flow, so that when this all clears up, we don’t have two months worth of cases to process,” he said.