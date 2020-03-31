RIDGWAY — Elk County District Attorney Thomas G.G. Coppolo has announced implementation of a Mutual Aid Agreement which grants county-wide jurisdiction and enforcement powers to municipal police departments amidst concerns due to the COVID-19 virus.
On March 24, the municipal police departments of Elk County each signed the agreement, which grants county-wide jurisdiction for each department should COVID-19 affect the number of officers available for any individual department’s provision of police services.
It further allows enforcement of all laws beyond the individual department’s municipality. The Office of the District Attorney and the individual departments collectively agreed to enter into the written policy after numerous discussions about potential issues in law enforcement coverage due to COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania State Police retain statewide jurisdiction. The state police also agreed to assist local departments who have coverage issues due to COVID-19.
“Our community is experiencing something that very few, if any of us, have ever seen before,” said Coppolo. “It is critical that the citizens of Elk County know that law enforcement services will be provided to protect them and their property. At this time of crisis, our local law enforcement departments have joined forces to make certain that this protection will not be interrupted by this virus.
“At the same time, I ask the community to join me in thanking our law enforcement personnel. They, like all first responders, lack the ability to self-quarantine in times such as these. Please honor their service by utilizing it only when truly necessary. Right now, we all need to do what we can to protect our families and our communities. For some of us that means staying inside; for others, it means working in an uncertain environment.
“But, for our first responders, it means going into an unknown situation, without the ability to hesitate and assess their own personal safety, in order to help someone who may be a complete stranger. This is truly the spirit of ‘service before self.’”
Inquiries or information for law enforcement as to the above should be directed to the Office of the District Attorney at 814-776-5325.