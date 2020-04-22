RIDGWAY — Elk County Foods owner Steve Cleveland said he has witnessed several acts of kindness toward both customers and his employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been “countless” local customers offering to shop for others for free or deliver groceries to homes, Cleveland said.
Between the Elk County Foods stores in Ridgway and Johnsonburg, Cleveland employs 136 people, referring to them as “rockstars.” The store’s hours were adjusted in order to operate both facilities with enough employees.
Elk County Foods plans to max out at 65 people in the store at a time, Cleveland adds, and has implemented aisle markers for one-way shopping.
Aside from healthcare workers and first responders, those who work in grocery stores are some of the most front-line employees, he said.
Crews come in at night to deep-clean the building, Cleveland said, including scrubbing carts and wiping surfaces and shelves. Masks, shields and gloves are provided to employees, and regular temperature checks are conducted.
The community has shown appreciation for Elk County Foods employees, too, giving them tips as high as $40, buying them pizza for lunch or offering donations, Cleveland said.
It’s been a mission for Elk County Foods to take care of its people, Cleveland said. He has even been closing the store on Sundays, one of the store’s busiest days, to give employees an extra day off at home.
“We have been giving them gift cards for our store, and asking them what they need,” he said. “The first thing we are doing is looking out for the health of people in our stores and our employees.”