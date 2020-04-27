RIDGWAY — As have other grocery stores and, indeed, most businesses, Elk County Foods of Ridgway and Johnsonburg has faced its share of daily struggles since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Owner Steve Cleveland said when the virus first began to escalate, Elk County Foods was seeing more new faces from outside areas.
“We were all stocked up, and then it got worse,” he said.
Cleveland has now entered into different portals to order products, including restaurant portals, since business is slower for them at this time.
He recently ordered 1,400 cases of product, and received 331 cases, he adds.
While Cleveland says he has been trying to go above and beyond for his employees during COVID-19, it is also his mission to do this for customers. He has been holding items like cleaning wipes and supplies for senior citizens who need them.
If a customer is a senior or has immune system issues, they can email ecfshopper@gmail.com or call the Ridgway store at 814-772-1334 or Johnsonburg at 814-965-2450. Store employees will take the person’s grocery order, and deliver it to their car in the parking lot.
The stores carry many signature items for which people stop, Cleveland said, including locally-made smoked cheeses, pepperoni rolls, Italian bread and white-chocolate fruit dip. Elk County Foods also now offers beer and wine.
The passion for the store in Johnsonburg is high, too, Cleveland said. It gets many customer visits from the Kane and Wilcox areas.
Throughout the pandemic, it has been clear times are changing, Cleveland said, with people having fewer distractions, spending more time with family and cooking more meals.
“You can see it in how people are shopping and buying things,” he said.