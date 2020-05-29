ST MARYS — Elk County libraries will begin offering contact-free, curbside pickup services Monday, safely offering materials to readers after the pandemic shutdown.
St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope said libraries are a resource not just for readers, but for people seeking internet job resources or to apply for unemployment or government services. She said she expects the library to be busier than ever when it reopens, and likely strapped with less funding and volunteers.
“We have had to cancel or delay fundraisers, and we’re afraid our budgets from the state and local municipalities will be diminished because of the loss in tax revenue,” she said.
Swope is excited about offering curbside service, but nervous, since people may be upset the library isn’t fully open. Ensuring everything is disinfected while enforcing social distancing will be difficult, she said.
“We have a phased reopening plan, but the health of our staff and our patrons is our priority. When people come to the library, they tend to stay for a while, and they touch a lot of things while they are in the building.
“We’ll slowly reopen by following recommendations of our state association, with the guidance of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.”
In a news release, all libraries ask users to watch their Facebook page and websites for updates, and to have patience with the process. People will be contacted when their book order is ready for pickup.
- Johnsonburg Public Library will take book requests via phone at 814-965-4110. Staff will bring the books to the vehicle.
- Readers of St. Marys Public Library can reserve items through their Evolve Library Management System account online, filling out a Google form or calling 814-834-6141.
- Patrons of Wilcox Public Library can reserve items through Evolve, emailing info@wilcoxlibrary.org or calling 814-929-5639. Same-day pickup will not be available.
- Ridgway readers can call the Ridgway Public Library for book inquires at 814-773-7573 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or email library_director@ridgwaylibrary.org. Items will be for picked up Tuesdays and Thursdays.