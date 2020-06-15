ST. MARYS — The Elk County Recycling Center reopened fully last week, welcoming back hundreds of eager recyclers, said Coordinator Bekki Titchner.
People recycled “like crazy” during the coronavirus pandemic shut down, Titchner noted.
The facility closed its drive-thru services March 18, but kept its parking lot as a drop-off site for those recycling and spring cleaning during quarantine.
On average, the center is now seeing nearly 100 cars come through during the week, and sometimes, 200 on Wednesdays, Titchner says.
On the first day after reopening, about 75 cars came through, she said.
“Because we were very limited in offering electronics collection, the vast majority of people coming through the center on Monday had electronics,” Titchner says. “I expect that to continue for a few weeks, anyway.”
The center has consistently offered electronics recycling for 16 years, and people have become accustomed to having that service.
“We received so many calls about electronics recycling over these past three months, especially since most folks were home and cleaning, organizing, etc.,” Titchner said. “We’re seeing the result of that now.”
All volunteers working are mandated to wear masks, and any individual dropping items off who exits their vehicle must also wear one, Titchner said.
“Most folks were happy we were open again, although we’re still getting people roaming the parking lot looking for the roll-off containers we had staged there since mid-March,” she said.
