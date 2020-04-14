ST MARYS — The Elk County Recycling Center closed its drive-thru services March 18, but is using its parking lot as a drop-off site for those recycling and spring cleaning during quarantine, said coordinator Bekki Tichner.
Containers for paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and steel and aluminum cans are available, she said. Staff members are handling the processing of the containers, as well as drop-off boxes from sites across Elk and Cameron counties.
“At this point, we have no interaction with the public,” Tichner said. “We are still taking commercial deliveries, but with most of the factories and businesses closed, that has slowed down to a trickle.”
Tichner says she has actually seen an increase in recycling in general.
“With many people now at home, there has been a lot of spring cleaning going on,” she said. “We’re especially seeing a big surge in paper and cardboard.”
Staff members are taking precautions when it comes to processing, Tichner added, including wearing gloves and glasses and practicing social distancing while sorting.
Although the ECRC has always greatly valued its volunteers and the work they do, coronavirus has shown first-hand just how much they bring to the program, Tichner said.
“We are emptying the large roll-off containers three times a week,” she said. “At any given time, there are residents in the parking lot using the containers. It is wonderful that the public continues to use the service.”
While it may be a bit before the drive-thru is open again, Tichner says she still encourages the community to recycle.
The ECRC has suspended the collection of all electronics, as well as special wastes, pesticides, batteries and fluorescent lamps, since there is no way to collect these without a volunteer or staff member assisting the individual.
The hazardous waste collection scheduled for May has been postponed until Aug. 29.
“Our biggest request is that the public have patience,” Tichner said. “We have four full-time employees and one part-time employee. We are processing every day of the week and keeping up as best we can.”
Follow the ECRC on Facebook for updates.