HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 1,032 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 99,478 cases statewide. Of these, 2,827 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 899,912 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported one new case for 33 cases; 27 confirmed and six probable. Clearfield County reported two new cases for 98 cases; 76 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 41 cases; 34 confirmed and seven probable.
Elk County reported a death Friday. Jefferson and Elk counties each have reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,040, in Elk County, 1,447, and in Jefferson County, 1,518, according to the Department of Health.
There were 19 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,992 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 638 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 67 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases for 176 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported eight new cases for 270 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 19 cases to date.
— McKean County reported two new cases for 22 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties. There have been 4,784 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and five employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.